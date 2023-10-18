Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.25.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.19. 146,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

