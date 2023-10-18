Brighton Jones LLC Sells 30 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.37 on Wednesday, reaching $532.41. 29,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,313. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.72 and a 200 day moving average of $476.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

