Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.72

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 300016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after acquiring an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,230,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

