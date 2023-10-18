Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,599 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $90,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.