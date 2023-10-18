Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BZLFY opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.15) to GBX 2,600 ($31.76) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,687.50.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.