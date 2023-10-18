Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

CHY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,088. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

