Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,342. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

