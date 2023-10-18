Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $70.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,908.13. 119,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,138. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,098.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,750.87 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

