Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. 410,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.