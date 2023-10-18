Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,726 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.54.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.53. 570,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,540. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

