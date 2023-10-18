Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,597. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

