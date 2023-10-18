Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 6,906 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.92. The stock had a trading volume of 140,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,041. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.97) to GBX 4,000 ($48.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

