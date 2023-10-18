Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

