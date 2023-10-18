Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $255.73. 1,634,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

