Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,332. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $160.15 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 182.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

