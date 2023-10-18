Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 2,662 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,021,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,804,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

