Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,368 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 55.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Enbridge by 54.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Enbridge by 8.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,290. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

