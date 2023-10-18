Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Schlumberger by 371.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,250. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

