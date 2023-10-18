Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 149,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,886. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

