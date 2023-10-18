Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 36.0% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.8% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.94. The company had a trading volume of 763,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average is $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 129.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 671,804 shares of company stock valued at $143,586,919. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

