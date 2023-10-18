Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.53. The stock had a trading volume of 882,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,196. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

