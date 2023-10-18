Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 277,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,520. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

