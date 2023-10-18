Callahan Advisors LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.78. 270,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

