Callahan Advisors LLC Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,945 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 2.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,108. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 367.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

