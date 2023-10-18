Callahan Advisors LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.52. 476,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,005. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

