Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.84. The company had a trading volume of 223,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,781. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

