Callahan Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $609.50. The company had a trading volume of 706,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $578.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.29 and a 200-day moving average of $476.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

