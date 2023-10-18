Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.08. 46,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.48 and a fifty-two week high of $525.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

