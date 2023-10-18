Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

