Callahan Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Friedman Industries worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

FRD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,150. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,347.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Durga D. Agrawal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,084.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,890. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.