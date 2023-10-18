Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. 412,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

