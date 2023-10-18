Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 63.4% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 376,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.