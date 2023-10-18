Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,641. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

