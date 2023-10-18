Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BIP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. 499,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,526. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.