Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.21. The company had a trading volume of 645,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,052. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.06.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

