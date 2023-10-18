Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.65. 88,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

