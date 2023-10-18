Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 294,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $86.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

