Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,704 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 853,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,089 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.46. The stock had a trading volume of 337,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,819. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.24 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.19.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.