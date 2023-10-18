Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,899 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

EXP traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,334. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.30. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

