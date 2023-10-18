Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 3,344 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %
DHI traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 478,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,987. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
