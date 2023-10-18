Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. 141,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

