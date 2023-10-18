Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $81,228,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,828,000 after buying an additional 521,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,273. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

