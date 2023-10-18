Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. 2,789,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,572. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

