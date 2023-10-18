Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.73 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

