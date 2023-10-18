Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 4,028 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,052 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.