Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,179 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

