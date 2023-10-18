Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 4,478 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after purchasing an additional 603,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,991 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. 1,278,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

