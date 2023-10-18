Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 7,857 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4 %

DLTR stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. 497,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

