Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $6,949,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,106,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $453,288,000 after purchasing an additional 188,256 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,665. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

