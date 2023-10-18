Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 2,715 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

